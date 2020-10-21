Greystones Studios Launches New Website

Perched on the first floor overlooking the bustling, boutique Theatre Lane area, Greystones Studios has been home to a diverse range of groups including Greystones Players, Making Waves Youth Theatre, The Goode School of Dance, The Bradley Theatre School, Burning House Productions and many more since its celebrated re-birth at the attentive hands of Ross McParland.

Nestled alongside local favourites such as the Whale Theatre, Bear Paw Deli, Sweeney Todd’s Barber Shop and Up To My Eyes, Greystones Studios boasts spacious, fully accessible, and well-equipped studio spaces which are flexible and versatile, able to accommodate large and small groups, regular classes, summer camps and theatre/music groups.

Until now, it was one of Greystones’ best kept secret but with the launch of this new website, Greystones Studios is proudly throwing open the doors and showcasing its beautifully designed, fully equipped facilities. Designed by In Good Company, who are also based in Wicklow, this new website features a fully integrated booking system, an impressive photo gallery and also offers regular groups their very own page to promote their classes.

Greystones Studios has implemented comprehensive Covid-19 safety measures, with bespoke hand sanitising stations, hands-free sensor bins and regular cleaning and disinfection with a high-tech Electrostatic Disinfection Sprayer. All occupants and guests must adhere to strict social distancing and Covid-19 Safety Measures which are also outlined on the new website.

So whether you’re looking for a one-off rehearsal space, a regular space for your organisation to meet or even if you’re organising a corporate event, please don’t hesitate to get in touch!