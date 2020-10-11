Halloween mid-term break will not be extended

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly has said there will be no extension to the mid-term break.

Speaking on RTE Radio programme “This Week” the Minister said there is no plan to extend the school break, and added from the reports he is getting the schools are not contributing to the latest rise in the Covid-19 cases. The evidence being seen in Ireland is the same that has been seen across the world.

“We need to keep children in school and keeping the schools open is a big priority for Government.”

Saturday seen a dramatic rise in Coronavirus cases with 1’012 new cases reported and 3 deaths.

Today (Sunday) 814 cases were reported with 2 deaths.

There have been 997 cases recorded in County Wicklow.