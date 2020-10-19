Heavy rain forecast for Monday and Tuesday

Heavy rain has been forecast for today and tomorrow, the latest Rain Warning was issued by MET Eireann this morning.

Heavy rain at times Monday and Tuesday with a risk of local flooding. Rainfall totals of around 20-30mm expected, possibly higher in mountainous areas.

The warning comes into effect this morning and will remain in place until 3pm on Tuesday.

Fire services and gardai are advising motorists to use caution in the wet conditions reduce your speed and keep your distance from the vehicle in front.