Keep away from coastal areas and waterways today

Members of the public are being reminded to keep away from piers, cliffs, coastal areas and waterways over the course of today.

Gusts and high winds and heavy rain are forecast.

Wicklow has been included in the latest weather warning which came into effect this morning at 6am and is valid until 6am on Monday morning.

Today and tonight, persistent or heavy rainfall will give totals of 25 to 40mm with higher amounts possible in mountainous areas.

This may result in some rivers flooding as well as surface flooding.