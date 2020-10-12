Kennedy welcomes news of Wastewater Treatment Plants for Wicklow

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr. Pat Kennedy has welcomed news from Irish Water that construction on the Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant will commence in 2021.

The land has been acquired and planning permission has been granted for the new treatment plant. Works will commence next year subject to Ministerial Consent and it is expected that works will take at least three years to complete.

Cllr. Kennedy said “While I welcome the news that this is starting in 2021, I will be engaging with the Minister to try and ensure that the Ministerial Consent is given promptly and that there are no further delays.”

Plans are also progressing to construct the Avoca Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Cllr. Kennedy said “I am delighted to see that the Avoca Wasterwater Treatment plans are progressing after raising this on many occasions with Irish Water. “

He went on to say “when these two projects are complete, it safeguards our water for the future and opens up the whole Avoca River to the huge potential for river tourism.”