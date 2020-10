The Government have agreed to move the country to Level 5 Covid-19 restrictions from midnight Wednesday .

The restrictions are to last 6 weeks but will be reviewed after 4 weeks.

It is understood schools and construction sites are to remain open.

Sport at an elite level will be permitted.

Today 1,031 cases confirmed with no deaths.

There have been 1,139 cases in County Wicklow.

For a full list of restrictions visit Gov.ie