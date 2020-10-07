Low paid workers shafted as government to implement contested minimum wage recommendation – Brady

Wicklow Sinn Féin TD John Brady has said the government has shafted low paid workers by deciding to implement the contentious and contested recommendation of the Low Pay Commission.

Deputy Brady said:

“Sinn Féin completely backed the decision by the Irish Congress of Trade Unions (ICTU) to walk away from the Low Pay Commission after the Commission proposed a derisory and insulting 1% increase in the minimum wage.

“The trade union movement had fought for a respectful increase in the minimum wage, however this was hindered by those who continuously want to keep pay and conditions as low as possible.

“ICTU outlined how they could not be a party to any recommendation that did not afford the lowest-paid workers in the State an increase at least similar to that applicable to other sectors of our economy.

“The decision of Minister Heather Humphreys to agree to implement the contentious and contested recommendation shows us all what this government thinks of low paid workers.

“A ten-cent increase to the minimum wage and a round of applause is what this government offers the low paid workers who have kept us safe and supplied with essential food, goods and services throughout the pandemic.

“Last night we had the Tánaiste saying poverty is a killer and today we have his government perpetuating poverty by refusing to afford decency and fairness to low paid workers by implementing an equitable increase in the minimum wage.

“The decision by the Minister to ignore the position of ICTU further underlines Sinn Féin’s position that the only stakeholders any government led by Fianna Fáil or Fine Gael listen to are those of business.

“The decision to implement this contentious and contested recommendation is unacceptable and a slap in the face for low paid workers.”