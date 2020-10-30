MET Eireann issue Status Orange Wind Warning for Wicklow

County Wicklow has been included in a Status Orange Wind Warning which was issued by MET Eireann this morning.

Winds are expected to reach speeds of 65 to 80km/h, with severe and damaging gusts of 100 to 130km/h.

The Orange Wind warning will come into effect at 5am and is valid until 10am Saturday.

A Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for the entire country and is valid from 1am until 4pm Saturday

Road users are being advised to use caution and members of the public are being advised to keep away from coastal areas and waterways.