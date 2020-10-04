NPHET recommends level 5 restrictions for entire country

The National Public Health Emergency Team (NPHET) has recommended Level 5 restrictions for the entire country in a letter to the Government tonight.

They have suggested the country be put on Level 5 restrictions for up to 4 weeks.

It is understood the Government are both surprised and shocked at the proposal and will seek a meeting with the Chief Medical Officer on Monday.

Earlier today 364 cases confirmed with no deaths.

Of these cases 8 were in County Wicklow.

This evening a secondary school in North Wicklow confirmed it had a positive case in the school, parents have been notified.