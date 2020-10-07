Safe and welcoming streets in Greystones

Greystones Municipal District has installed planters and bollards on Church Road which re-allocate public road space to facilitate social distancing and to support local businesses for loss of internal space.

The works, which incorporate some of the proposals included in the Public Realm Plan produced by Greystones 2020, were carried out with the assistance of Greystones Tidy Towns and include:

Planter boxes and seats designed and manufactured in Ireland with maritime features of thick timbers which will weather well, influenced by the coastal nature of Greystones. Native trees and plants from the All Ireland Pollinator Plan were acquired from a local garden nursery supplier.

Two new disabled parking bays and enlargement of two of the existing four loading bays to provide for larger vehicles

A total of 24 on-street parking spaces have been removed while 178 spaces remain on public roads within a few minutes’ walk of main commercial areas. Church Road is very well served with off-street parking for 353 cars.

We are all well aware that social distancing is here to stay for the foreseeable future and Wicklow County Council wants to ensure that Greystones remains safe and welcoming for all users, while complying with current public health guidance.

The recent changes on Church Road acknowledge the changing needs of our community during the COVID-19 pandemic and may also require flexibility and changes to how businesses operate.

Cllr Derek Mitchell, Cathaoirleach of Greystones Municipal District, welcomed the implementation of these COVID-19 Interim Mobility measures which encourage more pedestrians while also facilitating social distancing. The provision of more space for businesses to operate within will allow them to meet their social distancing responsibilities and have positive impacts on consumer confidence and footfall and enhance the town centre, he said.