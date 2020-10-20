fbpx

Swimmer gets into difficulty off Bray beach

The Greystones Coast Guard Unit along with the National Ambulance Service paramedics attended to a swimmer who got into difficulty this morning off Bray.

The lone swimmer got caught in the tidal current and was washed onto the rocks.

The unit said ” Conditions at the time were poor with a breaking swell dumping on the beach and a weather warning in place. These are not conditions to swim in. The casualty was assisted from the rocks by other swimmers and was assessed by a NAS Advanced Paramedic but was uninjured. Unit members on scene advised other swimmers that these conditions were not safe and they left the beach.”

(Pic. Greystone Coast Guard)

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Man airlifted to hospital following incident off Bray harbour

Whitmore calls for vehicles blocking slipway to be towed

Greystones Coastguard called into action during exercise

Please contact us for use of this image