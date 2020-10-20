Swimmer gets into difficulty off Bray beach

The Greystones Coast Guard Unit along with the National Ambulance Service paramedics attended to a swimmer who got into difficulty this morning off Bray.

The lone swimmer got caught in the tidal current and was washed onto the rocks.

The unit said ” Conditions at the time were poor with a breaking swell dumping on the beach and a weather warning in place. These are not conditions to swim in. The casualty was assisted from the rocks by other swimmers and was assessed by a NAS Advanced Paramedic but was uninjured. Unit members on scene advised other swimmers that these conditions were not safe and they left the beach.”

(Pic. Greystone Coast Guard)