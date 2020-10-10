Tributes pour in for little Cogs

Tributes are pouring in for the Martin family from Rathnew, who today announced the passing of their son Cogs.

Brothers Ciaran and Cathal (Cogs and Kiwi) were diagnosed with Metachromatic Leukodystrophy (MLD)- a rare, genetic illness with no known cure.

A statement from the family this morning read:

“Poor Cogs passed away last night.

Such a beautiful little soul he left in his sleep with a smile.He changed our lives and did something special with his. we will love him forever.

We will lay him to rest in privacy with his family and would appreciate some space at this time.Thanks so much for being so good to us thru all his life.”