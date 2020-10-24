Wicklow and Gorey Accountant receives 2nd year of accreditation

Dave Howick of FHM Accountants & FHM Business Coaching has achieved a Thought Leader accreditation in Business Mentorship from the All-Ireland Business Foundation.

A thought leader is an informed opinion leader and the go-to person in their field of expertise. They are trusted sources who move and inspire people with innovative ideas; turn ideas into reality, and know and show how to replicate their success.

FHM Accountants & FHM Business Coaching are a progressive firm of Chartered Certified Accountants, Registered Auditors & Business Mentors serving a diverse client base from their offices in Bray and Gorey. FHM Accountants was founded by partners Justin Fitzsimons F.C.C.A and Dave Howick F.C.C.A in 1999. FHM Business Coaching was formally launched in 2019.

In 2005, FHM Accountants purchased an additional accountancy practice which had been operating in Bray for over 40 years. 2005 was a pivotal year in the development of the practice as it also saw the establishment of the Gorey office. The enlarged practice is now one of the most well known practices operating in the North Wexford / Wicklow area.

If you are looking for a modern Accountancy Firm that is forward thinking, proactive and which will keep you up-to-date with new developments while providing the best in accounting practice and service then FHM Accountants are the one for you.

In addition to all the traditional Accounting, Taxation and Auditing services you would expect from a modern Accountancy Practice one thing that really sets FHM Accountants apart is FHM Business Coaching which is geared towards helping business owners grow their busines and realise their potential. This is done through 4 core services:

Owner Manager Program

Monthly Mastermind Groups

Non-executive Director Service

One-to-one Business Coaching

Dave Howick said: “I am delighted and proud that FHM Accountants has been accredited the prestigious Business All-Star accreditation 2 years running. Personally, I am particularly proud to have been accredited the Business All-Star Accreditation for Thought Leader in Business Mentorship. Business Coaching & Mentoring is a passion of mine.

“After 30 years working with Business Owners and over 20 years as a Business Owner I find it very rewarding to be able to give something back and help Business Owners to achieve their goals and realise their potential. I work personally with between 200-300 Business Owners annually”

“By being audited by an independent professional body the accreditation offers existing and potential clients social proof and reassurance that FHM Accountants and FHM Business Coaching are committed to excellence in every aspect of what we do. We are results oriented and the client always comes first,” he added.

Dave explained how this accreditation is important for his business, his staff and his customers: “There are many service providers in the market. In addition to personal recommendations from existing satisfied clients one of the key ways to distinguish FHM Accountants and FHM Business Coaching is a combination of Client Testimonials and the Business All Star and Thought Leader Accreditations.

“For existing and potential clients as well as existing and future team members it demonstrates the value that we deliver to every client and our commitment to professionalism and excellence in everything we do. FHM – Forever Helping Management.”

This is an independently verified standard mark and is based on rigorous selection criteria.

The accreditation is overseen by the prestigious All-Ireland Business Foundation, whose adjudication panel is chaired by Dr Briga Hynes of the Kemmy Business School at the University of Limerick and Kieran Ring, CEO of the Global Institute of Logistics.

Dr Hynes said the accreditation, which is now held by over 350 firms, is needed by the thousands of small and medium businesses which operate to their own standards, but have nothing to measure them by.

“We evaluate a company’s background, trustworthiness and performance, and we speak to customers, employees and vendors,” she said.

“We also anonymously approach the company as a customer and report back on the experience.

“The business goes through at least two interviews and is scored on every part of the process against set metrics.”

The All-Ireland Business Foundation is responsible for overseeing the All-Ireland Business Summit and All-Star awards, ongoing All-Star accreditation, Thought Leader awards and promoting peer dialogue among members.

The process to select the next group of Business All-Star accredited companies has begun and further information is available at businessallstars.ie.