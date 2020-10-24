Wicklow gain promotion to Division 3

Wicklow footballers have earned promotion to Division 3 of the Allianz NFL after beating Wexford this afternoon.

The garden county went into the break with a two point lead (0-6 to 0-4), Wexford managed to level things up just after half-time, but Wicklow picked away at their points.

A determined effort in the final stages saw Wicklow run out with a three point win (0-13 to 0-10)

Wicklow: Mark Jackson (0-03 frees); Paddy O’Keane, Jamie Snell, Eoin Murtagh; Andy Maher (0-01), Niall Donnelly, Rory Finn (0-02); Pádraig O’Toole (0-01), Dean Healy (0-01); David Devereux (0-01), Mark Kenny, Darren Hayden; Eoin Darcy, Seánie Furlong (0-03 frees), Conor Byrne (0-01).

Subs: Gearóid Murphy for Darcy (55); Chris O’Brien for Byrne (59); Ross O’Brien for Murtagh (67); James Sheeran for Furlong (67); Oisín Manning for Andy Maher.