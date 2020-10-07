Wicklow Pharmacy owner given suspended sentence

East Coast FM News reports a superintendent pharmacist, who owns three pharmacies in County Wicklow, was given an 18-month suspended sentence yesterday, after he was caught supplying prescription drugs to friends..

42 year old John O’Meara from Woodthorpe, Kilmacud Upper in Stillorgan, pleaded guilty to possession of prescription tablets for sale or supply. Gardaí found 1,700 Xanax tablets and 330 Ritalin tablets, worth an estimated €4,000 at his home on the 24th of August in 2018.

O’Meara who has no previous convictions, was also suspended from acting as a pharmacist by the high Court in September 2018, following an investigation by the Pharmaceutical Society of Ireland.

The court was told while he still owns the pharmacies in Wicklow he has appointed a replacement superintendent pharmacist to oversee the three outlets.