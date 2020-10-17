Wicklow Punter Toasts €17,030 Lotto Triumph

A punter in County Wicklow is celebrating a stunning Lotto coup this weekend after they scooped over €17,000 using just three lucky numbers.

The luck was shining on the anonymous Wicklow punter when they placed a €10 bet in their local BoyleSports shop on numbers 11, 30 and 50 to come out in the EuroMillions Plus draw on Friday evening.

When all three numbers rolled out, they smashed odds of 1,500/1 and bagged an initial total of €15,010. But a further €2,020 was on the way when two other €10 bets on two of the numbers coming out also landed, beating odds of 100/1.

The run of numbers meant the customer transformed their total investment of €30 into a cool total of €17,030.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “It only took three numbers so we must congratulate our punter in Wicklow on joining the big winners club and we wish them a happy time with their windfall.”