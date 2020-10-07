Wicklow RNLI assist fishing vessel off Wicklow Coast during multi agency search

Wicklow all-weather lifeboat launched shortly before 11pm on Tuesday morning ( October th) to assist in a multi-agency search for a missing person from a Dublin – Holyhead ferry.



Fifteen minutes after launching Wicklow lifeboat was re-tasked by the Coast Guard to assist a fishing vessel with machinery failure south of Greystones. The lifeboat under the command of Coxswain Nick Keogh located the stricken fishing vessel off Kilcoole at 11:20am. Conditions at the scene were sea state moderate, with north westerly wind force four.

A towline was quickly established, and the ten-metre fishing boat was taken in tow back to Wicklow harbour, where the four fishermen were landed safely ashore at lunchtime.





After refuelling and a crew change, Wicklow lifeboat returned to sea to resume a search for the missing sailor off the Wicklow Coast. The operation which involved RNLI lifeboats from Ireland and Wales, Coast Guard helicopters and fixed wing aircraft from the Irish Air Corps and UK Coastguard, carried out a co-ordinated search covering a large area of the Irish sea.

The multi-agency operation ended late on Tuesday afternoon and Wicklow lifeboat returned to Station.