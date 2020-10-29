Wicklow Shop Local Vouchers – Now Live Online

In an effort to encourage people to continue supporting local business during these unprecedented times in Wicklow, the Chamber of Commerce have launched the online sale of Wicklow Town Shop Local Vouchers.

Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce Wicklow Town Vouchers are high-quality, prestigious Shopping Vouchers, redeemable in over 40 shops, restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses in Wicklow Town and the surrounding area – a full list of where they can be redeemed is available on www.wicklowchamber.ie and www.wicklowtown.ie/vouchers They also come beautifully presented in a purpose-designed sleeve, making them a fabulous gift to receive. Wicklow Town Vouchers can now be purchased online https://wicklowtown.ie/vouchers

When restrictions are lifted they can also be purchased from Bridge Street Books, Connolly Menswear and from the Chamber office in the Wicklow Enterprise Park on 0404-66433 or email Susana@wicklowchamber.ie

They are available in denominations of €5, €10, €20 and €50 and are redeemable in over 40 shops, restaurants, coffee shops and other businesses in Wicklow Town and the surrounding areas.

Wicklow Town & District Chamber President Rosie Cooney says that “By buying these vouchers you are keeping local jobs in Wicklow Town & District – jobs where family and friends are employed. It is important that the population of Wicklow Town & District fully embraces the national sentiment of shopping local in these times and continue to support our local business and preserve our town centres”.