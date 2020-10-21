Wicklow Town ‘We Pay Your Parking’ intiative launched

Prior to the government’s announcement on Monday of another lockdown, many local retailers in Wicklow Town have combined to launch a ‘Shop Local Thank You’ to the local residents in Wicklow Town and to all the shoppers in the locality who have supported “Shop Local” over the past seven very difficult months for the retail sector.

In spite of the most recent announcement, which locks down all but essential retail shops, many of those who will be able to trade are proceeding with the ‘We Pay Your Parking’ incentive.

This means that when you spend €30 or more in a local shop, in one single transaction, you will receive a €1 discount or cashback at point of purchase, effectively financing the cost of your parking fee.

All participating retail outlets who remain open during the lockdown will display a poster in their window promoting this initiative.

Ms Rosie Cooney, President of Wicklow Town & District Chamber, has commended the local retail sector for launching this new initiative at a very difficult time for the sector. She said that this gesture is consistent with the intention of all local retailers to promote the ‘Shop Local’ campaign, which she hopes will continue to breathe new life into Wicklow Town Centre as a result of the majority of local residents making the conscious decision to shop local. She said that she is aware that the local retail sector is now planning a number of other very attractive initiatives which they will promote when the current lockdown is over.

Welcoming this gesture, Mr Dave Shannon, Chair of the Wicklow Town Team, said that over the past 7 months he has detected a strong determination by the local retail sector to promote shopping in Wicklow Town as a very attractive alternative for shoppers who may have previously spent their money outside the local economy. He said that this ‘We Pay Your Parking’ gesture is a very tangible way of thanking the local community for their support.