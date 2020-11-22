Arklow Christmas Festival 2020 details announced

Details of the sixth Christmas Festival have been announced by the Arklow Christmas Festival Committee. The event has been organised with new and safe ways to manage festive activities that would avoid large groups of people and maintain two metre distancing.

The popular Christmas Tree Light Switch–On event will go virtual for 2020. Festivities will commence at 4pm on Saturday, 28th November, with DJ Oisin Molloy, Live from his Living Room. A link will be available on https://www.facebook.com/arklowchristmasfestival to the live streamed event followed by virtual firework display.

The Golden Ticket draw will return this year with lots of prizes to be won – to enter into the draw all you have to do is shop locally, write your name and contact details on the back of a ticket and place in the Golden Ticket Draw Box in participating businesses. This Christmas more than ever our local businesses deserve your support.

The Best Christmas Window Display Competition will once again feature as dressing windows for Christmas really helps to create a wonderful atmosphere in the town.

Online competitions will include Best Dressed Festive Pet, Name the Elf, Best Dressed Christmas Tree and many others.

New events for the 2020 festive season include:

Arklow Christmas Trail – This free family activity will create a fun filled day out to enjoy with the children. Self-guided trail leaflets will be delivered to your door or viewed online at www.wicklow.ie. from the 2nd December. Share your photos on social media to be in with a chance to win a weekly prize. One lucky winner who cracks the Christmas Code will be in with a chance to win a family pass to Tayto Park.

Santa’s Elves are busy at Bridgewater, pop in and watch them work and post your letter to Santa!

The Bridgewater Elves will be getting up to mischief in the stores and around Arklow town in December. Follow Bridgewater and the Arklow Christmas Festival on Facebook to watch the Elves and for the chance to win festive prizes.

Santa on Tour spreading Christmas cheer to people in Arklow on the 28th November. Santa will arrive in Arklow and will tour the town aboard Arklow’s Fire Services, Fire Engine (giving the reindeers a break!). Keep a look out, and don’t forget to give him a big wave to let him know you are being good!

Christmas Harbour Lights – Over the festive season walk down by the beautiful marina and see how it has been lit up for the Christmas holidays.

Santa’s Post Box – Post your wish list directly to Santa in the North Pole. The post box will be located outside Arklow Library. Santa will do his best to reply to each letter received.

Events at Arklow Library – Arklow Library will be celebrating Family Time at the Library with a series of online story times, craft sessions and a celebration of all the multigenerational family fun the library has to offer at this time of the year.

As Christmas draws nearer, they will be offering seasonal reading recommendations with our 12 Days of Christmas series. Whether you are a lord a-leaping or fond of a French hen, Arklow Library will have some festive reading specially chosen to put you in the mood this Christmas.

Be sure to keep an eye on the Wicklow County Library Service Facebook page for our staff Christmas jumper extravaganza. Spot your local librarian in all their festive fancy!

To support the Arklow Shop Local Campaign, free Christmas parking is available from 16th November until 3rd January 2021 in all areas. All-day parking on the Main Street is discouraged. We encourage all to support our local businesses and use the Click and Collect and home delivery options available.

Arklow Christmas Festival Committee would like to thank all businesses and individuals who have sponsored this festival in any way.

Check out the full list of events and competitions taking place on the Arklow Christmas Festival Facebook page.