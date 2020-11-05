Arklow’s best known butcher announces retirement

There are not too many people in Arklow and the surrounding areas that won’t know popular butcher Jimmy Keane.

Jimmy announced on Social Media on Thursday evening that he plans to retire at the end of 2020, Jimmy will missed on the Main Street of Arklow.

Here is his message:

“After decades serving the town of Arklow the time has come for Jimmy K to bid his loyal customers farewell as he begins a new chapter in his life. Retirement is on the horizon; a little more time for rest, new hobbies and interests but most importantly more time to spend with family including his four beloved grandchildren.

While an exciting new path lies ahead, emotions are mixed as it will be hard to say goodbye to our customers and the daily chats with you all!

BUT rest assured Jimmy and the team are not going anywhere immediately! They will continue to serve you with the dedication and expertise you are accustomed to right until the end of 2020! We look forward to the Christmas period ahead. We take pride every year in our contribution to your festive celebrations, but Christmas 2020 will take on special meaning as we celebrate our last Christmas in business and aim to ensure we help you all enjoy a wonderful family time after a very difficult year.

So for now, this is a “just to let you know” note rather than “goodbye”. There will be plenty of time for that in the weeks ahead.

So for the moment a thank you to all our customers for your continued support and a particular thank you to Pat, Mick and Aidan for their ongoing dedication and commitment to Jimmy K’s.”