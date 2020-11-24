Bets Snowball On White Christmas As Odds And Temperatures Plummet

Punters in Ireland are already eyeing a festive bonus a month before Santa makes his annual visit after investing in the chances of snow on Christmas Day.

Met Éireann have warned that winter is about to bite with several sub-zero nights in store and temperatures predicted to plummet to as low as -3°C before the weekend.

The forecast has triggered an increase in the number of punters backing snow to fall in Dublin on December 25th, as BoyleSports cut the chances of Dublin Airport seeing festive snow into 6/1 from 10/1.

In the west, Shannon Airport is marginally more likely to be sprinkled with the white stuff according to the odds at 11/2 from 8/1, while Belfast natives are 8/1 to be greeted with snow on Christmas Day.

Lawrence Lyons, spokesperson for BoyleSports said: “Punters have obviously noticed the chilling forecast this week and an increasing number have rushed to cash in. Temperatures look set to take a plunge and the odds already have as we’ve had to make a White Christmas in the capital just 6/1 from 10/1 with a month to go until the big day.”