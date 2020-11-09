Blessington Greenway to benefit from €6.4m in Government funding for 2021

Fine Gael Cllr for the Baltinglass MD, Avril Cronin has today welcomed the announcement that the Blessington Greenway is to benefit with €6.4m in Government Funding for 2021.

Speaking on the announcement Cllr Cronin said, “This is an enormous boost for the Blessington Greenway. The allocation of €6.4m will go towards phase 2 of the project, an extension of the existing Greenway.

The planned extension of the greenway will consist of over 42km of a walking and cycling trail loop around the Blessington Lakes, taking in the surrounding villages”.

The Government has, today, allocated a total of €63.5m for Greenways right across the country for 2021 . Today’s announcement is the highest single year amount ever allocated to Greenways.

Cllr Cronin added, “Phase 1 of the Blessington Greenway, which was launched in Feb 2014, by then Minister for Tourism Leo Varadkar , consists of a 6km walk from Blessington to Russborough, has already attracted many tourists to the area and has become a regular leisure amenity for locals and tourists alike.

The planned extension will be a major attraction not only to West Wicklow but to the county as a whole. It will have huge economic benefits to Blessington and the surrounding areas, and will attract tourists from far and wide to experience first hand the unique beauty we have here in West Wicklow”.

“I have to commend that dedication and commitment of the Blessington Greenway Group and the local community, along with Wicklow County Council for their ongoing work and tireless efforts in securing support and funding for this project. The Blessington Greenway is a prime example of the power of a community and the amazing things that can be achieved when communities work today”, said Cronin.