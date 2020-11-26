Cast your vote now in Wicklow Town & District Chamber Awards

The prestigious Wicklow Town & District Chamber of Commerce Awards have gone virtual this year owing to Covid-19.

Voting is open to the public and closes on Monday 30th November.

The Chamber wants you to join in celebrating the positive achievements within our community during the very difficult climate created for us all by Covid-19.

Partnering with the community, the Chamber continues the tradition of supporting our members, showcasing leadership and celebrating Business excellence.

Voting is very simple. You the public, get to decide who the worthy winner in each of the following category is. Just chose your Leading Business and let us know why you are nominating them.

Nominate now by clicking here or use the following link https://forms.gle/cSUvCh1dGSSZAAfE8

BUSINESS AWARDS CATEGORY 2020

Best New Business

Best Retailer

Best Small to Medium Business

Best Business Adaptation due to Coronavirus

Best Eating Establishment/Pub/Hospitality

Best Online Presence

Best Customer Service

Special Recognition to Frontline Work/Employee

Deadline for nomination is 5pm on Monday 30th November 2020.

The Chamber would like to thank the event sponsors: AIB Bank, Bank of Ireland, Burke Oil, Herbst Software, Wicklow Enterprise Centre, Wicklow County Council and Wicklow Hire & Sale.

It is now more important than ever for local businesses to stand out and highlight the strength of their products and services and the Business Awards gives you the platform to showcase your business.