Cathaoirleach welcomes reinstatement of beach walk in Arklow

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council Cllr Pat Kennedy has welcomed the reinstatement of the walk on the North beach in Arklow.

Cllr Kennedy said:

“The reinstatement of the walk is hugely important for the people of Arklow and surrounding areas, especially in these difficult times.

The North Beach walkway has been in an extremely bad state of disrepair for a long time and it’s great that people can now use it again to get out and exercise while COVID restrictions are in place.

I want to thank the members of the Arklow Municipal District for making the funding available and I also want to thank both Arklow Municipal District Manager, Mr. Colm Lavery, and District Engineer, Mr. Rob Mulhall, for all the work that they put into this.”

Cllr Tommy Annesley added “It is great to have the walk back in good condition, I try to walk it everyday so I can see first hand how many people use it, it is an asset to the town.”

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald said “We now have two fantastic beach walks in the town , which we should be very proud of, I have received nothing only compliments about the work the council have done, you can now walk from the north beach almost to Clogga unhindered via the new Roadstone walk. More work is planned in the future which is all good for the town of Arklow.”