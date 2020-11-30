Clubs encouraged to register now for the new Sports Capital and Equipment Programme

Fine Gael Cllr Avril Cronin is encouraging clubs across Wicklow to register and apply for the Governments Sports Capital and Equipment Programme for 2021.

The Government has announced that a €40m fund will be made available in 2021 under the new Sports Capital Programme .

Speaking on the announcement, Cllr Cronin said, “I am encouraging all sports organisations with suitable projects to register online and get their applications ready”.

“It has been an extremely difficult year for sports clubs and organisations throughout the country. Many of our sports clubs and organisations are at the heart of our towns and villages. This new round of funding will give our clubs an opportunity to make real improvements to their facilities, many of which will benefit the whole community”, said Cronin

“The first step in the grant process is to register on the Departments online system. I am encouraging any club that has not already registered, to do so now”

Clubs can register on the Department’s online systems at https://sportscapitalprogramme.ie .

Once registered, applications can be made from 9am on December 11th until 12th February , 2021.

A simple guide to making an application is also available on https://www.gov.ie/sportscapital