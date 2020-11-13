fbpx

Conor hailed hero in Greystones sea rescue

17-year-old Conor Power has been hailed a hero following the rescue of a woman off Greystones on Wednesday afternoon.

Conor a Leaving Cert student at Coláiste Chraobh Abhann, Kilcoole and a member of the Poseidon Lifesaving Group in Greystones spoke of his life saving actions on RTÉ’s Today with Claire Byrne show.

At the time of the incident he was at the beach, where he was due complete a physical education project but due to the rough sea conditions the project was called off.

Conor and a friend were walking the beach when they spotted a person in the water and seemed to be in difficulty.

He told Claire Byrne “

Before he got into the water (with a buoyancy aid) he made sure the coast guard had been informed.

He swam out to the swimmer and encouraged her to swim towards him away from rocks. The woman was “out of energy” at that stage, he said. Recognising that he was flagging he gave the ‘torpedo buoy’ to the woman and swam back to the beach.

Gardai arrived at the scene and Conor was put in a patrol car to heat up and taken to St.Vincent’s hospital.

The woman who was also taken to St.Vincent’s thanked Conor in person.

(Picture:Kilmacanogue GAA)

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

Coast Guard helicopter rescues woman from sea in Greystones

Greystones notes week November 9th

Minister fails to provide answers in Dáil over new school building in Greystones

Wicklow students win top prizes in Texaco Children’s Art Competition

Greystones notes week November 2nd

Cllr Jodie Neary secures commitment from Irish Rail to fix bridge at South Beach, Greystones

Please contact us for use of this image