Council launch “Keep well” campaign

Wicklow County Council has launched the national “Keep Well” campaign in the county.

Under this, the Council is promoting a range of services, initiatives and activities to enable people to look after their wellbeing.

The “Keep Well” campaign is to encourage people to make a weekly plan to do something every day to make life a bit easier.

Things such as:

Keeping Active & Being Outdoors – even during winter it is important to help physical and mental health and wellbeing.

Keeping in Contact – staying connected with people and addressing isolation as person-to-person connection is important to our wellbeing

Switching Off and Being Creative – Switching Off and Being Creative or learning something new, getting back to nature and finding ways to relax

Eating Well – by nourishing your mind and body we can positively impact our physical and mental wellbeing.

Minding Your Mood – relaxation, mindfulness and asking for help if needed.

“This is a call to action to everyone in the county. It is an invitation to individuals, communities, voluntary groups, sporting organisations, those involved in creativity, the arts, local heritage and history , businesses, as well as local and national government to find ways to support everyone to discover new activities and routines that will do us good,” the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said.

Information and resources for this can be found at www.wicklow.ie/wellbeing or by ringing the Community Call Helpline at 1800 868 399.