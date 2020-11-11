Councillors Welcome Wastewater Treatment Plant Progress

Arklow Fianna Fáil councillors, Tommy Annesley, Pat Fitzgerald, and Pat Kennedy, have welcomed news that Irish Water have been granted a Foreshore License to develop the long awaited Arklow Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Cllr. Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said ‘I welcome the granting of the Foreshore License for the plant as it will significantly progress the works and allow Arklow to flourish and evolve to where it should be.

The people of Arklow have been waiting for over 30 years for this Wastewater Treatment Plant. This will open up new opportunities for residential and economic development for Arklow while at the same time opening the river to the exploration of prospects for the development of river and water-based tourism.”

Cllr Pat Fitzgerald said “I have been working on this since I became a member of the council in 1999, and I am delighted with this announcement for the people of Arklow. Arklow is in desperate need of housing and this plant will cater for a population of almost 36,000 people. I also want to thank my Council colleagues, Cllr. Kennedy and Cllr. Annesley for their commitment and work on this project. We have been in touch with the Minister’s office and he has assured the three of us that there will be no difficulty in signing off of the Ministerial Order when it is required by Irish Water.”

Cllr. Tommy Annesley said “This is the start of a new beginning for Arklow and I look forward to the completion date of this plant when Arklow can move towards fulfilling it’s full potential. The three of us have raised this plant with Irish Water at every possible opportunity so this is good news. When this plant is up and running, Arklow will have endless possibilities. Having worked on this with my colleagues for a number of years, I am delighted to see it finally come to fruition”.