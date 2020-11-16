Dunlavin man scoops RTE Drama Award

Dunlavin writer Robert Barrett proved that Friday 13th isn’t always unlucky when he scooped his second win in the RTE PJ O’Connor Radio Drama Awards for his play, ‘Nothing Ever Happens Around Here.’

RTE’s annual PJ O’ Connor Radio Drama Awards have celebrated the best in new Irish writing for well over 30 years. Robert was also victorious back in 2017 for his play, ‘K.L.O. For The Doggy.’



The competition was judged by an international jury which included judges from broadcasting in Denmark, Romania and Finland. The judges were all impressed with the high calibre of work from upcoming Irish writing talent.

The winning play, a comedy, focuses on a day in the life of Courtland Alexander, a butcher in a small Irish town. Courtland finds himself in a crisis as he interacts with a cast of characters including a three-legged dog and a brother and sister team of undertakers.

Robert has been writing for many years, concentrating on plays, short stories and flash fiction. He manages to fit his writing around work and family life in West Wicklow.

He was honoured in 2019 with the opportunity to open his local ‘Dunlavin Festival of Arts’.