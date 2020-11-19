Find your past through your local library

Did you ever want to find out more about your family history or simply want to know what life was like in the past in your village or town?

Well, wonder no more. Wicklow County Council Library Service is delighted to be able to offer its members free access to Findmypast.ie, a family history website giving members access to billions of Irish and World records.

Digitised census returns, Parish and Civil records can tell us all so much about our family’s past, helping us trace our ancestors’ names, ages, where they were living, their parents’ names, their occupations and much, much more. The subscription also includes access to historic national and local newspapers.

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said: “This is such an exciting development for our libraries and for the community. Wicklow County Council Library Service is committed to helping the people of Wicklow discover, celebrate and connect with their heritage and this initiative is a real tangible example of this commitment.

“What makes this archive so useful is the fact that it is completely searchable. You don’t have to sit through hours of microfilm to find your information. You can simply type in any name, event or place and if it got a mention in the paper it will let you know. This is really helpful for searching obituaries, advertisements or notices.”

Local Studies librarian, Gerlanda Maniglia, commented: “Whether you are interested in piecing together your family history, a general interest in your local history, or if you simply want to get a better understanding of your heritage, Findmypast.ie is a great place to start. For details of how to get online, contact your local library in county Wicklow, either by email or telephone and they will be delighted to provide you with a username and password”.