On the spot fines for breaches of Covid-19 regulations are now in place.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly has signed regulations to give Gardai the power to fine people for breaking Covid rules.

People who do not wear a mask in a retail setting or on public transport can be fined €80.

Anyone attending an event in a private dwelling will be fined €150.

Organising an event in a private dwelling or elsewhere will carry an on the spot fine of €500.

Breaching the travel regulations could cost you a on the spot fine of up to €100.