Four Wicklow projects nominated for “Pride of Place”Awards

Four Wicklow groups have been nominated for the “Pride of Place” Awards which are to go ahead this year online, honouring communities across the island for their work during the Covid-19 crisis.

Dubbed the “Oscars of the Community Sector”, the “Pride of Place” Awards is an annual competition organised by Co-operation Ireland and sponsored by IPB Insurance. It promotes and celebrates the best in community development and recognises the selfless efforts of people in making their local area a better place to live, work and socialise.

Local authorities from across the island nominate groups in their communities who they feel have made a significant contribution to improving their neighbourhood, working collectively. The competition culminates with a Gala Awards Ceremony.

Ashford Community and Heritage Centre; Arklow Meals on Wheels; Carnew Bia Abhaile and County Wicklow Volunteer Centre are among the 82 groups to have been nominated in 2020 – the 18th anniversary of the awards which was to be hosted by Kerry County Council but will now take place online due to COVID-19.

RTE’s Marty Morrissey will host the event and the awards will be streamed at www.prideofplace.ie

Mr George Jones, former County Wicklow Councillor and Chairman, IPB Insurance, said: “IPB Insurance is proud to be associated as title sponsors of the IPB Pride of Place Awards and more importantly what they represent. It is clear that working together and getting things done increases people’s pride in where they live and in turn helps build vibrant communities. As a mutual insurer that insures local authorities and their communities across Ireland, these awards are excellent partnership.”

“Pride of Place” Chairperson, Mr Tom Dowling, said: “The purpose of these awards has never changed. They are about recognising and celebrating the extraordinary, inspirational and tireless work being done by communities all over the Island of Ireland as they strive to make their place a better place in which to live.

“This year more than ever, the work of our communities was even more important as they managed the challenge of Covid-19 and ensured our vulnerable people were looked after. We are proud to have the opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate all the wonderful communities who participated in this year’s awards.”

Dr Christopher Moran, Chairman, Co-operation Ireland added: “Co-operation Ireland has no other programme that embodies the charity’s ethos better than Pride of Place and in 2020 it’s even more important it takes place to recognise the huge efforts of ordinary people during the pandemic.

“The impact Pride of Place has had in towns and villages across the island since it started in 2003 cannot be underestimated, and its continuing success is down to the dedicated volunteers and their love of where they live.”

For more information on the 2020 IPB Pride of Place Awards, go to www.prideofplace.ie/