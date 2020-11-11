Bray Area Partnership is running a series of free online Lockdown Workshops this month to help you switch off, get creative and learn some new skills.

The workshops are part of the Partnership’s Social Inclusion and Community Activation (SICAP) programme and are being delivered by the Rediscovery Centre, a project that aims to connect people, ideas and resources to support greener low-carbon living.

There are four Lockdown Creative Workshops: Make Your Own Mask; Christmas Wreath Making; Furniture Upcycling; and Decoupage.

Keeping active and being outdoors is important for our physical and mental health and well-being. If you fancy dusting off that bike in the shed, the practical Introduction to Bike Maintenance workshop on 3rd December will teach you how to maintain your own bike and keep it running smoothly and safely.

You need to have access to a smart phone, tablet or laptop/computer and internet access to take part but if you do not, contact the Partnership as they may be able to help you with this.

The workshops are open to people living in the Greystones or Bray Municipal District areas, and certain other qualifying criteria apply – find out more at www.brayareapartnership.ie or call the Partnership on 01 286 8266.

The Social Inclusion and Community Activation Programme (SICAP) 2018-2022 is funded by the Irish Government through the Department of Rural and Community Development and co-funded by the European Social Fund under the Programme for Employability, Inclusion and Learning (PEIL) 2014-2020.