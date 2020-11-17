Free Parking in Arklow

To support the Arklow Shop Local Campaign, Free Christmas Parking is available from the16th November until the 3rd January 2021.

This year the scheme has been extended to on street parking also.

The traffic wardens will be monitoring the traffic as normal and enforcing all other aspects of the parking bye laws in relation to illegal parking.

Councillor Pat Fitzgerald has welcomed the unanimous decision of the members of Arklow Municipal District to agree that there should be no parking charges in pay parking areas from the 16th November to the 3rd January 2021.

He stated that we live in difficult times and he hope that the decision will help those coming into the town for whatever reason. Illegal parking will continue to be monitored and all day parking on the main street is not encouraged the councillor stated.