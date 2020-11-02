Funding for Asknagap and Knockananna community halls

€60,000 has been allotted to two community facilities in Wicklow, Asknagap Community Hall and Knockananna Community Hall under the 2020 CLÁR programme.

The programme is one element of the Department of Rural and Community Development’s Rural Development Investment Programme, which provides a package of co-ordinated and complementary supports for rural areas.

The 2020 CLÁR programme places a particular focus on supporting CLÁR communities to deal with the impact of COVID-19 and meeting the needs of communities in these challenging times.

Under the funding announced today, almost €3 million will be provided to projects in 84 communities to provide and improve safety infrastructure such as footpaths, public lighting, pedestrian crossings, speed safety signs and car parking facilities, and to help adapt the environs around schools and community facilities to meet the public health requirements arising from COVID-19 (Measure 1).