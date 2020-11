Gardai in Arklow seized cash and drugs following a search under warrant at a premises in the town on Tuesday.

Among the haul seized were 1.5 kilos of cannabis, a large quantity of prescription pills and cocaine with an estimated value of €25,000 plus €5,000 in cash.

A file is being prepared for the DPP in relation to the case.

(Pic. Wicklow Garda Siochana)