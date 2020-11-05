“Happy to Chat” initiative launches on Bray seafront

Bray Municipal District wants people to take time out to “chat” on the town’s famous Promenade.

Signs have been placed at four locations along Bray Promenade indicating “Happy to Chat” benches.

The idea is to help tackle loneliness and isolation in the community by breaking down invisible walls between strangers.

By simply stopping to say hello to someone at the “Chat Bench” could mean much to vulnerable people in the town.

Cathaoirleach of Bray Municipal District, Cllr Anne Ferris, said: “I welcome this initiative as loneliness can affect everyone especially during this pandemic. This initiative aims to breakdown social barriers and help forge new connections in our communities.”