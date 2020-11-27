Housing Minister visits Wicklow

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien TD, met with the Chief Executive, Frank Curran, and Senior Officials in Wicklow County Council on Thursday to discuss progress on the Housing Programme.

The Minister commended Wicklow County Council on its progress on delivery to date saying: “We share a common goal that we want all our citizens to have access to good quality housing to purchase or rent at an affordable price. In Wicklow today, I am reassured that the Council is committed, energised and mobilised to deliver on its ambitious delivery targets and I want to reiterate that my Department and the relevant stakeholders are here to assist and support in realising that task. We know that demand has outstripped supply by some way and that it is crucial we increase supply. Homelessness remains a major problem and one I am committed to helping our local authorities deal with.”

Frank Curran, Chief Executive, Wicklow County Council, stated: “Wicklow is projected to exceed its target for Housing Delivery with anticipated output of 1,297 housing units by 2021 over the three delivery streams of Build, Acquisition and Leasing. This outcome highlights the critical focus and priority that has been firmly placed by Wicklow on responding to the housing challenge through the development and implementation of the Delivery Programme.”

He added that “the significant challenges faced by the Council in dealing with homelessness is being met through a variety of methods, with social housing delivery, the development of supported accommodation and also of interagency relationships to ensure a coordinated and structured response.”

The Minister then embarked on a whistlestop tour, visiting the Homeless Hub facility at Fitzwilliam Road, Wicklow, refurbishment of which is nearing completion, and turning the sod at Hawkstown Park, Wicklow, a development of 40 family homes.

Mr O’Brien then visited the housing development on the site of the former FCA Hall at the Murrough in Wicklow which will provide a further eight homes in 2020, finishing the day with a visit to Jameson Heights in Kilmacanogue, a welcome development of 20 homes in this area of high housing demand.