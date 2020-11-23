Loughlinstown Hospital unit to close for two days due to Covid-19 outbreak

Loughlinstown Hospital Medical Assessment Unit is to close for two days following a Covid-19 outbreak.

The Hospital said the unit will close this evening at 5pm, patients who require care will be redirected to St Michael’s Hospital in Dun Laoghaire.

The Medical Assessment Unit provides treatment to those who have been referred to the hospital by their GP.

A statement from the Hospital said that 31 patients in the hospital have tested positive for Covid-19 and that while progress has been made to stabilise the situation, “ongoing work will be required to provide for additional capacity”.

Fifty-eight nursing staff are not available due to positive tests or contacts. Some staff are expected to return early next week.

The Medical Assessment Unit is separate to the Injuries Unit which remains open to treat people with conditions including head injuries, broken bones, sprains and strains.