New one-way system for Church Hill in Wicklow

A new one-way system is expected to come into operation at Church Hill in Wicklow Town.

The new system will commence on Wednesday the 25th of November.

Wicklow County Council have notified residents of the changes.

1. One-way traffic system will now start at base of the steps to Church Of Ireland graveyard, with speed control/ramps due to be implemented throughout the system.

2. Traffic will now flow alongside the graveyard wall allowing a small amount of additional space for pedestrians (see green area above).

3. A new ‘Drop Off Zone’ will be created outside the school and on the school’s side of road (for approximately seven vehicles) and beside the one-way system. Suitable space/protection for passengers exiting vehicles will be provided.

4. Existing parking adjacent to entry/exit point of Brickfield Lane will be retained but one space will be removed to assist those exiting the lane.

5. Traffic will then be moved to flow down the centre of Church Hill to allow safe exit from premises for residents on both sides of the road.

6. After the last house, traffic will again be diverted to the right-hand side of the road and the ‘spare’ lane will be converted into parking spaces (allowing use of existing footpath).

7. Just before the end of the one-way system, traffic will be moved back into the ‘correct lane’ prior to re-joining the existing two-way system