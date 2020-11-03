Online archive of Rathnew cemetery launched

Councillor Paul O’Brien has welcomed the launch of the new Rathnew cemetery online archive.

Speaking to Wicklownews Councillor O’Brien said:

“It is something I have been working on for over a year now in conjunction with the County Council, who I have to say have been fantastic in their approach to the project.

All the graves have been photographed, which to my surprise exceeded 6,500 and the details have been documented.

In the coming month we hope to have signs and maps erected, at the moment you can visit the Irish Graveyards site type in the name of the person you are looking for and all the details can be found including dates, plot, section and a photograph of the grave.

I understand at this early stage there will be an odd error but within a few weeks we will have a on-form which can be returned to County Council, where we can rectify the errors.

Just to note if searching for your loved one & their surname begins with “O” please leave the “O” out, for example my grandad’s name was John O’Neill, so when I search for him I put Neill, then John & all his details came up.”