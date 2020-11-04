Over 40k provided to boost Wicklow sports sector

Nineteen Wicklow sports clubs are to share €22,298 under the Small Club Grant Fund for Sports Clubs.

A further €18,580 has been allocated under the Sports Innovation Fund to assist community groups who provide sporting activities.

Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership (SRP) on behalf of Sport Ireland managed the Fund and was successful in being awarded €22,298.83 in funding.

In total, 19 clubs in County Wicklow will benefit from this funding allocated by Sport Ireland which will address the existential threat to sports organisations, assisting them to off-set losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty planning for 2021.

Wicklow SRP were also awarded an additional €18,580 under the Sports Innovation Fund and this will assist community groups who provide sporting activities and allow them to develop new programmes and projects that can advance sport and physical activity in the post COVID-19 public health era.

A full list of successful club recipients in Wicklow is as follows:

An Tochar GAA Arklow Celtic FC Arklow Rock Parnell Hurling and Camogie Club Arklow Sea Scout Group Avoca GAA Club Avondale Camogie Club Baltinglass Town AFC ( Soccer Club) Bray Rowing Club Eire Og Greystones CLG Enniskerry GAA Greystones Sea Scouts Kiltegan GAA Nomads Badminton Club St Benedict Inbhear Mor AC Tinahely LGFA Valleymount GAA Western Gaels GAA Hurling Club Wicklow Pony Club Wicklow Rovers AFC

Welcoming the total funding of almost €41,000 for the County, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said the Council recognised the vital contribution that sport has made to public health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and while this was a difficult time for sports clubs and individuals, sport has continued to respond and react to the evolving situation through innovative ways in keeping people active and engaged.

Director of services , Michael Nicholson, added that this funding will provide some relief for sports clubs in the county and recognises the wider economic and social impact of sport, especially during these challenging times.