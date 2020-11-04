fbpx

Over 40k provided to boost Wicklow sports sector

Nineteen Wicklow sports clubs are to share €22,298 under the Small Club Grant Fund for Sports Clubs.

A further €18,580 has been allocated under the Sports Innovation Fund to assist community groups who provide sporting activities.

Wicklow Sports & Recreation Partnership (SRP) on behalf of Sport Ireland managed the Fund and was successful  in being awarded €22,298.83 in funding.

In total, 19 clubs in County Wicklow will benefit from this funding allocated by Sport Ireland which will address the existential threat to sports organisations, assisting them  to off-set losses incurred in recent months and add a semblance of certainty planning for 2021.

Wicklow SRP were also awarded an additional €18,580 under the Sports Innovation Fund and this will assist  community groups who provide sporting activities and allow them to develop new programmes and projects that can advance sport and physical activity in the post COVID-19 public health era.

A full list of successful club recipients in Wicklow is as follows:

An Tochar GAA
Arklow Celtic FC
Arklow Rock Parnell Hurling and Camogie Club
Arklow Sea Scout Group
Avoca GAA Club
Avondale Camogie Club
Baltinglass Town AFC ( Soccer Club)
Bray Rowing Club
Eire Og Greystones CLG
Enniskerry GAA
Greystones Sea Scouts
Kiltegan GAA
Nomads Badminton Club
St Benedict Inbhear Mor AC
Tinahely LGFA
Valleymount GAA
Western Gaels GAA Hurling Club
Wicklow Pony Club
Wicklow Rovers AFC

Welcoming the total funding of almost €41,000 for the County, the Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, Cllr Pat Kennedy, said the Council recognised the vital contribution that sport has made to public health throughout the COVID-19 pandemic and while this was  a difficult time for sports clubs and individuals, sport has continued to respond and react to the evolving situation through innovative ways in keeping people active and engaged.

Director of services , Michael Nicholson, added that this funding will provide some relief for sports clubs in the county and recognises the wider economic and social impact of sport, especially during these challenging times.

