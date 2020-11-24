Pettitt’s expand family of supermarkets into Bray creating 80 new jobs with new SuperValu

Set to open its doors in early March 2021, The Pettitt Group will expand its family of supermarkets into Bray and are currently recruiting 80 jobs for the region with a new SuperValu.

In what has undoubtedly been an exceptionally hard and challenging year for all kinds of businesses across Ireland, the family have invested €4 million in the fitout of a brand-new 20,000 square foot, state of the art Pettitt’s SuperValu store in Bray, Co Wicklow, with over 75 workers involved.

With a history of retailing in Ireland since 1946, the Pettitt family brand currently employs over 600 team members across 6 SuperValu stores in Kildare (Athy), Wexford (Enniscorthy, Gorey and Wexford Town) and Wicklow (Arklow). Team retention has also been something the Pettitt’s pride themselves on, with many team members across the business serving 30+ years, all of whom pride themselves on offering superior advice and customer service.

The numerous award-winning in-house brands the family have, extends their local support even more to the local communities, from farmers, to producers who supply the stores, catering to customers of all ages and ethnicities.

Speaking on supporting local and their in house ranges, Managing Director of the Pettitt Group, Cormac Pettitt said “In 1986 we purchased Sleedagh Farm in Wexford, which gave us the platform to produce our own beef, which now supports over 50 local farmers, ensuring the highest quality meat from farm to fork”.

Pettitt’s Bakery, a Blas Na hEireann award winner, bakes all their bread and cakes from scratch every day including their now famous sourdough range.

“Since 2015, our Pettitt’s Kitchen and Pettitt’s ‘Cook at Home’ ranges have included home-made traditional and ethnic meals, also made from scratch by our dedicated team of chefs and butchers, six days a week using natural and wholesome ingredients. We even have our very own Pettitt’s Florist creating bouquets for all occasions with hand-picked flowers. It is all about using high quality, fresh produce and ensuring we have outstanding service and value for our customers, and we look forward to bringing these years of experience, expertise, and family values to Bray. Recognising the growing population in this area, we decided Bray was where we wanted to expand to next, and the welcome we have received from the local community has been wonderful so far. We really are a family business, who prides ourselves on being part of the community and contributing to the local economy.” Mr. Pettitt added.

Joining the SuperValu brand in 2006, the new Bray store is now also set to be a leader in terms of energy efficiency and sustainability.

Pettitt’s SuperValu Bray are also taking steps to be environmentally conscious. Not only will their new Bray store be fitted with energy efficient appliances, they are making it as easy as possible for customers to be environmentally friendly while they are shopping with new options like laundry refills, a loose fruit and veg section, an eco-range of products and electric car chargers.

Commenting on the progress and sustainability of the new store, Michael Twohig, Head of Store Development Operations SuperValu said: “As a flagship store, Pettitt’s SuperValu in Bray will have full LED lighting throughout which uses 60% less energy compared to standard lighting. The store will be fitted with environmentally friendly refrigeration which runs on naturally occurring gasses which are 4,000 times less harmful to the environment than standard refrigeration gases. The building will be Near Zero Energy Compliant in line with the new building regulations and is fitted with the latest heat pump technologies for heating and cooling. It represents one of our biggest store openings in a number of years and highlights our ambition as Ireland’s leading and most sustainable retailer.”

As the new store is on the Southern Cross Road, just off the N11and close to the M50, Dart and Dublin Bus routes, Pettitt’s will also provide online ‘Click & Collect’ dedicated car parking spaces for the city commuter, while SuperScan (a technology that allows customers to track their spend and pack as they go), will become a paramount service in Covid-19 times.

Interested and experienced applicants should send their CV to recruitment@pettitts.ie

For more information see Pettitts.ie