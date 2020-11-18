fbpx

PURE Mile Winners 2020

The PURE Mile Winners were announced this week, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Gala night which is held annually in the Brooklodge was cancelled so winners were announced on East Coast FM’s Morning show.

CERTIFICATES OF RECOGNITION – PURE MILE AWARDS 2020

  1. Johnstown North / Ballymoyle Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
  2. Ballycoog Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
  3. Avoca, Kilmagig, Castlemacadam, Red Kite Walk Litter Free / Community
  4. Castleruddery Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
  5. Avoca Scouts Pure Miles Litter Free / Education
  1. EcoTrail Pure Miles Anti-Dumping
  2. Irish Mountain Running Association Anti-Dumping
  3. Glenmalure Pure Miles Anti-Dumping / Maintained
  1. Reservoir Cogs Cycling Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
  2. Atha Cliath Clean Up The Uplands Team / Glencree Walking Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
  3. Cunard Glenasmole Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
  4. Glenmacnass Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
  5. Athdown Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
  1. Grange Con Pure Miles Biodiversity
  2. Kilquiggin Pure Miles Biodiversity
  1. Coolafancy/The Fancy Pure Mile Community
  2. Enniskerry Pure Miles – Ballybrew, Curtlestown, Kilmolin, Kilgarron – 

Community Award

  1. Glen Heste Pure Miles Community
  2. Conary Pure Miles Community
  1. Butter Hill Woodend Lugnagun Pure Miles Heritage Interpretation
  1. Christopher Collins – Certificate of Recognition Award for the Pure Mile Youth Ambassador 2020

