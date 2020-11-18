PURE Mile Winners 2020

The PURE Mile Winners were announced this week, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Gala night which is held annually in the Brooklodge was cancelled so winners were announced on East Coast FM’s Morning show.

CERTIFICATES OF RECOGNITION – PURE MILE AWARDS 2020

Johnstown North / Ballymoyle Pure Miles Litter Free / Community Ballycoog Pure Miles Litter Free / Community Avoca, Kilmagig, Castlemacadam, Red Kite Walk Litter Free / Community Castleruddery Pure Miles Litter Free / Community Avoca Scouts Pure Miles Litter Free / Education

EcoTrail Pure Miles Anti-Dumping Irish Mountain Running Association Anti-Dumping Glenmalure Pure Miles Anti-Dumping / Maintained

Reservoir Cogs Cycling Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands Atha Cliath Clean Up The Uplands Team / Glencree Walking Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands Cunard Glenasmole Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands Glenmacnass Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands Athdown Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands

Grange Con Pure Miles Biodiversity Kilquiggin Pure Miles Biodiversity

Coolafancy/The Fancy Pure Mile Community Enniskerry Pure Miles – Ballybrew, Curtlestown, Kilmolin, Kilgarron –

Community Award

Glen Heste Pure Miles Community Conary Pure Miles Community

Butter Hill Woodend Lugnagun Pure Miles Heritage Interpretation