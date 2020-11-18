PURE Mile Winners 2020

The PURE Mile Winners were announced this week, due to the Covid-19 pandemic the Gala night which is held annually in the Brooklodge was cancelled so winners were announced on East Coast FM’s Morning show.
CERTIFICATES OF RECOGNITION – PURE MILE AWARDS 2020
- Johnstown North / Ballymoyle Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
- Ballycoog Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
- Avoca, Kilmagig, Castlemacadam, Red Kite Walk Litter Free / Community
- Castleruddery Pure Miles Litter Free / Community
- Avoca Scouts Pure Miles Litter Free / Education
- EcoTrail Pure Miles Anti-Dumping
- Irish Mountain Running Association Anti-Dumping
- Glenmalure Pure Miles Anti-Dumping / Maintained
- Reservoir Cogs Cycling Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
- Atha Cliath Clean Up The Uplands Team / Glencree Walking Group Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
- Cunard Glenasmole Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
- Glenmacnass Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
- Athdown Pure Miles Clean Up The Uplands
- Grange Con Pure Miles Biodiversity
- Kilquiggin Pure Miles Biodiversity
- Coolafancy/The Fancy Pure Mile Community
- Enniskerry Pure Miles – Ballybrew, Curtlestown, Kilmolin, Kilgarron –
Community Award
- Glen Heste Pure Miles Community
- Conary Pure Miles Community
- Butter Hill Woodend Lugnagun Pure Miles Heritage Interpretation
- Christopher Collins – Certificate of Recognition Award for the Pure Mile Youth Ambassador 2020