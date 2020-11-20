Redevelopment of the Arklow Courthouse completed

Wicklow County Council, in conjunction with key partners The Courts Service and Arklow Business Enterprise Centre (ABEC), is delighted to announce that the redevelopment of the Arklow Courthouse has been completed.

The building will see the provision of modern court facilities along with a new enterprise hub.

A total of €1.2 million for the refurbishment of the Courthouse was secured by Wicklow County Council and Arklow Municipal District under the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund as part of the overall Historic Town Core Project,

The ground floor of the building will be used as a Courthouse with new and improved facilities for all of its users.

The upper floors will provide a blend of co-working space and traditional office space in a town centre location. This results from a collaboration between Arklow Business Enterprise Centre (ABEC) and Wicklow County Council.

ABEC @ the Courthouse plans to support the growing demand for employees who want to cut down on long commute times and work in an Enterprise Hub which meets the needs of a modern, professional and flexible work environment with high speed eFibre access.

The Enterprise Hub will provide quality office space for up to six businesses and accommodation for up to 12 individuals in the co-working area which features a hot-desking space where you will be able to drop in and rent a desk for a day.

The energy efficiency of the building has significantly improved due to triple glazing, heat recovery ventilation and energy efficient electric heating in all areas.

The next phase of the project, which is due to start in 2021, will see the creation of a new public realm in the adjacent Parade Ground area.

Welcoming the completion of the Courthouse, Cllr Pat Kennedy, Cathaoirleach of Wicklow County Council, said: “Arklow Courthouse was in need of significant investment and it is wonderful to see how Wicklow County Council working with key stakeholders has been able to transform this building into a modern and sustainable facility which will be used by so many people”.

Chief Executive of Wicklow County Council, Frank Curran, explained that “the strategic objective of this project was to reinvigorate the heart of Arklow town. The successful completion of the Arklow Court House is most welcome and an important step in breathing new life into Arklow’s Historic Core”.

Cllr Sylvester Bourke, Cathaoirleach of Arklow Municipal District, along with Arklow Town Team and Donal Murray, ABEC Manager, were delighted to be associated with this project and see the Courthouse as an important addition to the town centre.