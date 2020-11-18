RTE’s “Home Rescue” visits Kiltegan

RTE’s “Home Rescue” will feature a Kiltegan resident this Thursday, November 19 at 7pm.

The team will visit the home of Dublin man Martin McKenna.

Martin moved to Rose Cottage in the quiet village of Kiltegan from his home in Crumlin and continues to travel to Dublin for work.

He renovated the bathroom and kitchen himself on a tight budget but a few months after he moved into the house his work had to stop due to heart problems.

At the time of filming Martin was sleeping in the living room while working all day as a lorry driver.

The show will watch how architect, Róisín Murphy arrives with a plan to turn Martin’s makeshift bedroom into the plush living room it was supposed to be, connecting it to the garden.

Builder Peter and his crew set about finishing the sizeable renovation that Martin started while Róisín invites Martin’s son to paint the exterior of the cottage true blue for the Dubs fan, which doesn’t go down as well as expected.

As the skies open and Martin does his best to overcome years of clutter with the help from the crew, Róisín is faced with having to design a new bedroom complete with storage from scratch.

Home Rescue RTE 1, Thursday 7pm