Significant progress at Newtown Educate Together

The Chairperson of Newtownmountkennedy/Kilcoole Educate Together National School Anne Gregory has welcomed the significant progress in the development of their new buildings and school for the growing Wicklow community.

“I have been working on this project with a group of dedicated parents and community to secure a National School for our rapidly growing town. There have been many ups and downs in this journey but I am delighted that we have made significant progress over the last few months”.

Newtownmountkennedy/Kilcoole Educate Together National School (ETNS) opened in August 2019 and was a response to increased demographic pressures and population growth in the area

“The school, was one of 12 new primary schools to be established throughout Ireland in 2019 with the patronage being decided following an on-line engagement with parents in the areas. As the majority of parents in the Newtownmountkennedy/Kilcoole area expressed a preference for Educate Together, this was the patron chosen.”

“Initial accommodation for the school was provided by the Department of Education in the form of modular buildings in the town on a central site. In phase one- two classrooms and an administration block were provided.

We are delighted to confirm that in early 2020 phase two will be installed that will include another two classrooms to cater for incoming infant classes in September 2021 and September 2022.”

“We are actively engaged with the Department of Education on the permanent site for our new 8 classroom School. I am informed the site acquisition is at an advanced stage ”

“For the parents, teachers, students and community of Newtownmountkennedy/Klcoole, these are exciting days for which we have worked so hard.

“I am proud to have played my part in reaching this stage and will not rest until this new School is built and opened for our growing town.”