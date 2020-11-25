fbpx

Wicklow students to receive €250 Covid-19 grant this Christmas

Wicklow Fine Gael Minister Simon Harris TD has confirmed almost 2,000 students from Wicklow will receive the Covid-19 once-off Emergency Grant of €250 in this Christmas.

Minister Harris secured funding in Budget 2021 for a €50 million support package for third level students, who have experienced significant upheaval as a result of Covid-19.

If a student is in receipt of a SUSI grant, they will receive a €250 addition to your grant on December 18th.

Mr Harris said: “2020 has been a really difficult year for students and their families. Students have been confined to the box room or the kitchen table doing their studies and it has been really, really hard.

“As part of the Budget, we secured funding to financially assist students. This will happen in two ways.

“If you are a student in receipt of SUSI, and 2,000 people from Wicklow are, you will receive €250 in addition to your grant on December 18th. Students should make sure their bank details are updated on your SUSI account by December 7th.

“And if you are not in receipt of SUSI, you can use the €250 to reduce any fees you may have, or use it for college facilities.

“I know this won’t replace the year that has been but I hope it is recognition that the Government is conscious of the affect this pandemic has had on young people and I hope it helps this Christmas.”

Sign up to our weekly newsletter

Related Articles

SUSI grant eligibility criteria must be clarified in light of Covid-19

Simon Harris clarifies Easter Bunny is Essential Worker

Wicklow TD Watch: 13/12/2019

Harris Urges Commuters to make submissions on Bus Connects by deadline of December 10th

Local politicians call on Harris to honour his commitment to St Joseph’s Care Home

Wicklow TD Watch: 29/11/2019

Please contact us for use of this image