Switching-on of the Wicklow Town Christmas Lights – an exciting virtual event for all the family

Due to government COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be the traditional gathering of thousands of children for the switch-on of the lights in Wicklow Town on Saturday November 28th.

However, Wicklow Town & District Chamber with their media partners In Good Company and Wicklow Municipal District are determined to pull out all the stops to spread some festive cheer with a ‘bigger and better’ Christmas lights display, and will be asking the children of Wicklow Town for their help in doing so.

A new website is due to be launched on Wednesday November 18th where all children can help Santa ‘power up’ his sleigh so that he can come to Wicklow and turn on the Christmas lights.

Wicklow Town & District Chamber President, Rosie Cooney said: “This year, with so many challenges already during the year and a very different Christmas on the cards, it is so important to show that Wicklow’s community spirit is alive and well. The Chamber will be pulling out all the stops to provide a bigger and better display than ever to provide some festive cheer during the Covid-19 pandemic.”

Cathaoirleach of Wicklow Municipal District Cllr John Snell added that the turning on of the lights this year will again create a happy and festive welcome to our town encouraging people to ‘Shop local & Support Wicklow’.

The switching on of the Christmas Lights in Wicklow Town will be a must-see virtual live event for all the family on Saturday November 28th. The livestream will feature many great events including a Christmas cookies bake-along for children from The Little Baker, Christmas Story Time with the Fireside Bard, and a live music performance with Ciaran Olohan. To catch all the fun, visit Wicklowtown.ie/christmaslights.

Further adding to the Christmas cheer, the Wicklow Christmas Market has been re-imagined this year to bring a magical experience to the Abbey Grounds in Wicklow Town for a third year in a row. The event will be fully compliant with current restrictions, and runs every Friday, Saturday and Sunday, starting from Friday December 4th and culminating on Sunday December 20th.

This year will feature many great attractions including an Alpaca experience and children’s funfair. Mum and Dad can enjoy delicious bites to eat and tasty beverages while picking up bits for the Christmas shopping from a range of decorations, artisan crafts and great gifts from the craft market. There will be live entertainment including a fire show that is sure to wow the crowd – and don’t forget the highly popular Santa Express that is already booking up fast.

Local shops and hospitality providers will also be open for those weekends so the advice of the Chamber is to take this opportunity to join in the fun of the Christmas Market and to use this opportunity to shop local in Wicklow Town this Christmas.